Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch: Suffolk Tory MPs solid behind May as key Brexit debate nears climax

PUBLISHED: 15:01 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 15 January 2019

Anti-Brexit and Pro-Brexit protesters fly flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of the House of Commons vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Anti-Brexit and Pro-Brexit protesters fly flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of the House of Commons vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

British politics is on a knife-edge today as politicians and the general public await the result of the “meaningful vote” on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Few people expect the government to win the vote in the House of Commons, but estimates of the likely scale of the defeat vary enormously.

All six Suffolk Conservative MPs are backing Mrs May’s deal – four of them have government positions – while Ipswich Labour MP Sandy Martin is following his party line and voting against the proposal.

Most Essex MPs are expected to vote against it unless there is a surprising change in the Ulster “Backstop” arrangement at the last minute.

Speaker John Bercow has allowed four amendments to be discussed as part of the debate – that means the final result is expected at some time around 8.30pm after voting starts at 7pm.

Some voting experts – including some Government whips – are predicting that Mrs May could lose by 200 votes. However others think this is damage limitation talk with the defeat more likely to be between 50 and 100. They suggest the government is talking up the scale of the likely defeat in a bid to make a smaller loss look less disastrous.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to table a vote of no confidence in the government if – or more likely when – the deal is rejected by the House of Commons.

That would be tabled tonight and could be debated tomorrow – but the Conservatives are confident that they will be able to defeat any such motion.

All Tory MPs will be whipped to support the government in a confidence motion. Any who vote against it, or even abstain, would be immediately thrown out of the party and would not ever be able to stand as a Conservative in an election again.

If parliament carried on they would have to sit as an independent.

If members of the DUP failed to support the government, the deal with the party after the 2017 election would be torn up – and the benefits that Ulster got from it would immediately cease.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Do you know what the most stolen item is? Here’s a clue - it’s not a hedge!

The gap where there should be a hedge in Church Road, Tostock Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

From a size 28 to a healthy size 12 - super slimmer Alison shows off her new figure

Alison Gardiner lost 8.5 stone before becoming a Slimming World consultant. Picture: ALISON GARDINER

Keep an eye out for motorcyclists - especially us older, greyer types

Paul Beamish

Race for Life Ipswich to be open to men for 2019

Ipswich Race for Life returns to Trinity Park on Saturday, June 23. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rough sleepers take part in first aid workshop

First aid course tutor Karen Double from Realise Futures and workshop attendee Brian Bush. Picture: REALISE FUTURES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists