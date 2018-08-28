Aldeburgh set to lose last bank as Barclays pull out of town

It’s been announced that Barclays is set to close its branch in Aldeburgh, leaving the town without a bank.

Residents were sent a letter late last week confirming that Barclays would be leaving the coastal town.

Without Barclays those living and travelling to the area will be left with a building association and a post office to deal with financial matters.

Mayor of Aldeburgh, John Digby, said the decision to close Aldeburgh’s last remaining bank was very regrettable.

“Barclays Bank has been an important part of the High Street scene for many years and it’s a great shame it is to close.

“Businesses and residents alike have benefitted from the excellent service there, to say nothing of the hundreds and thousands of visitors who pour into the town every year.”

Mr Digby was also concerned that the town would be left without a cash point.

“The High Street will no longer have a 24/7 cash machine,” he said, “which could have a major impact on local businesses.

“As part of its closure plan, Barclays should be trying to find a solution to this pressing problem.”

After the closure those wishing to use a bank will have to make a 20 minute round trip to Leiston, where Barclays still have a branch.

Kathryn Kitson, Community Banking Director for Barclays Norfolk and Suffolk said:“The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At the branch in Aldeburgh more than 70 per cent of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“We hope that the availability of the branches at Leiston, Framlingham and Woodbridge and access to services at the nearby Post Office along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

Aldeburgh is the latest Suffolk town to lose its remaining bank and follows Halesworth, Bungay and Eye.