Latest coronavirus scam targets pension savings with fake website trick

pension scam Archant

Fraudsters are continuing attempts to capitalise on confusion around finances during the coronavirus lockdown by trying to dupe savers out of their pension pots.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Online scammers have been using fake websites to offer bogus guidance or advice on pensions, according to a daily briefing from Suffolk County Council on the national and local response to coronavirus.

It follows a recent spate of scams designed to take advantage of uncertainty caused by ongoing lockdown restrictions.

Last week, Suffolk Trading Standards warned companies to beware of emails purporting to be from the Treasury and requesting repayment of business grants.

Shoppers were also warned of scam emails offering money off vouchers from supermarkets.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the emails claimed to be from various supermarkets – but that a link instead took recipients to a site set up to steal card details.

You may also want to watch:

A Trading Standards department of Suffolk County Council said scammers cloaked the email in the branding of popular supermarket chains.

Fraudsters were also reported to be targeting householders with scam text messages, claiming to be from various banks and tricking people into clicking on a link to a bogus site, or calling a number, by requesting verification, an update of details or reactivation of an account.

The government has published advice on how to stay secure online at ncsc.gov.uk/cyberaware/home.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to use the official Pension Wise website pensionwise.gov.uk/en or can call 0800 138 3944 for free, expert guidance about pension options.

The Association of British Insurers has said pension scams often begin with a cold call or an unexpected email about an investment or other business opportunity.

The Pensions Advisory Service has advised people to reject unexpected pension offers made online, social media or over the phone; check the FCA Register or call the FCA helpline on 0800 111 6768 to see if the provider is authorised; not be rushed or pressured into making any decision, and consider getting impartial advice.

You can now forward suspicion emails to the National Cyber Security Centre at report@phishing.gov.uk.