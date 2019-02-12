Heavy Rain

What’s wrong with this plug? Felixstowe hoverboard shipment fails safety checks on sight

PUBLISHED: 10:49 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 06 March 2019

Trading Standards officers deemed the hoverboard plugs unfit for use without even having to test them Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Trading Standards officers deemed the hoverboard plugs unfit for use without even having to test them Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards

A shipment of hoverboards has been detained at the Port of Felixstowe.

The boards, or balance scooters, arrived with no branding, safety marks, documentation, and unintelligible instructions, according to Trading Standards officials, who said plugs failed checks on sight.

“It does not have a fuse, and there are no safety markings,” said a spokesman about one of the plugs.

The consignment is being passed to Trading Standards officials local to the importer.

Compliant products must have a three-pin UK plug, not just a two-pin plug and adaptor. If there is an adaptor, it must be removable only by using a screwdriver.

Products should have the importer or manufacturer’s address – a mobile number alone is not good enough.

Instructions should be in good English, with advice about safe use and users for example, by age or weight.

If you suspect an electrical device may be unsafe, stop using it and call 03454 040506.

