Ipswich father still missing one month on despite family’s emotional appeal

Andrew Derrett (far right) with his family Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT BEVERLEY DERRETT

An Ipswich train driver who disappeared during his shift in London has now been missing for 31 days.

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Andrew Derrett, aged 51, was reported missing to police on December 11 after failing to board a train he was due to drive from London to Ipswich.

His wife Beverely and their four children shared an emotional appeal to bring him home just over a week ago – but his location remains unknown.

Police confirmed this afternoon that Mr Derrett is still missing and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Speaking about the “unimaginable” weeks since her husband’s disappearance, Mrs Derrett said the Christmas period had been agonising for their four children, aged between nine and 18, and begged him to get in touch – if only to confirm he is safe.

“I didn’t expect it to go on this long,” she said.

“Each day it becomes a bit more unimaginable. Where can he be for this amount of time? How do you just vanish?”

Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

In a heart-wrenching video shared on social media on Christmas Eve, the couple’s nine-year-old twins begged Santa to bring their father home.

Watched over by their mum and brother, the twins said: “If anyone sees this who knows where our daddy is, please show it to him.

“Daddy, please come home because we all miss you.

Andrew Derrett's wife and four children shared an emotional appeal on social media Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT Andrew Derrett's wife and four children shared an emotional appeal on social media Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

“We have added something to our Christmas list. I wish that you will come home.”

Mrs Derrett, who is headteacher of Tattingstone Primary School, near Ipswich, said she had no idea where her husband could be or what might have triggered his disappearance.

“It has come as a complete surprise,” she said.

Missing Ipswich man Andrew Derrett (far right) at a family wedding Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT Missing Ipswich man Andrew Derrett (far right) at a family wedding Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

“He hasn’t taken anything with him.”

The Freightliner employee, who has worked as a train driver for more than 30 years, was reported missing on Tuesday, December 11 at 11.55am.

Mildenhall Police recorded a possible sighting in the Barton Mills area on December 29, but this was unconfirmed.

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverly and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverly and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Mr Derrett is white, approximately 5ft 8in and of a heavy build with shoulder length dark hair and stubble.

He has tattoos on both arms including the name Beverley, a dagger and a love heart, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a short, dark-coloured coat and possibly black boots.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.