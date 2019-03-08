Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident.

Police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions near Ipswich due to an ongoing incident.

Officers were called to the scene at 2.50pm Tuesday afternoon, April 30 following a call regarding the safety of a man in the area.

Traffic is building in both directions approaching rush hour, as Highways England ask drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called due to concerns for the safety of a male.

“Police are on scene and the incident is ongoing.”

Police are dealing with an incident on the #OrwellBridge both lanes are closed.



Please find alternate routes.@EADT24 @MarkGlennMurphy @ipswichstar24 @SuffolkPolice — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 30, 2019

A spokesman for Highways England said: “There are currently delays of over an hour in both directions on the A14 in Suffolk due to a police-led incident between J56 and J57 (Orwell Bridge).

“Please allow extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area this afternoon, and consider alternative routes where possible.”

Ipswich Buses has also warned passengers to expect delays across their entire network as the incident remains ongoing.