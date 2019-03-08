Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

PUBLISHED: 16:46 30 April 2019

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions near Ipswich due to an ongoing incident.

Officers were called to the scene at 2.50pm Tuesday afternoon, April 30 following a call regarding the safety of a man in the area.

Traffic is building in both directions approaching rush hour, as Highways England ask drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called due to concerns for the safety of a male.

“Police are on scene and the incident is ongoing.”

A spokesman for Highways England said: “There are currently delays of over an hour in both directions on the A14 in Suffolk due to a police-led incident between J56 and J57 (Orwell Bridge).

“Please allow extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area this afternoon, and consider alternative routes where possible.”

Ipswich Buses has also warned passengers to expect delays across their entire network as the incident remains ongoing.

Most Read

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Five years to eradicate gangs, drugs and violence, council leader warns

County council cabinet member for Ipswich, Paul West Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch: Film explores what led to the rise of youth violence in Ipswich

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, known by the nickname 'Biggz', was killed in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on June 2, 2018 Picture: ARCHANT

‘Their shame and their cowardice will be with them forever’ - Parents of Tavis speak out following killers’ sentencing

A statement was read out on behalf of Tavis's mother, Sharon Box Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists