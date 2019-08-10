Orwell Bridge may be shut 'at short notice if weather deteriorates', drivers warned

Worsening weather conditions could force the Orwell Bridge to be closed this morning following a review at 9.30am, motorists have been warned.

Hi Luke. We will be reviewing weather conditions tomorrow morning around 09:30 before any decision is made. We may need to close the #OrwellBridge at short notice if the weather deteriorates. @lukepearson1997 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) August 9, 2019

Gusts of up to 60mph are set to hit the region this morning, with wind speeds set to rise up until noon.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the south of England, saying that the high winds are "expected to cause some disruption".

Highways England protocol advises that restrictions are put in place on the bridge with wind speeds between 45mph and 60mph, and a closure when it goes beyond 60mph.

However, winds of 49mph have closed the bridge before.

In response to questions on Twitter last night, Highways England said it would be reviewing the situation at 9.30am but could make a decision to close the key route along the A14 near Ipswich to be shut at short notice.

Highways England Tweeted late last night: "We will be reviewing weather conditions tomorrow morning around 9.30am before any decision is made.

"We may need to close the #OrwellBridge at short notice if the weather deteriorates."