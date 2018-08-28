WATCH: Fireball engulfs lorry after A14 crash
PUBLISHED: 16:11 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 07 December 2018
Archant
This was the blaze on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this afternoon after a lorry was caught fire.
A motorist stuck behind the burning wreckage managed to capture the moment on his phone.
The drama is causing mass tailbacks and gridlock on the A14 between junction 42 and 43 near Bury St Edmunds.
The westbound carriageway reopened just after 4pm.
The eastbound carriageway will remain closed until early tomorrow because the carriageway has got to be resurfaced.
The incident caused 500 litres of fuel to spill and 40 meters of barrier was damaged.
The lorry fire has been extinguished and firefighters are dampening the scene. It is believed the lorry was empty.
Suffolk police were first called to the accident, at junction 43, at 1.50pm.
Four fire engines arrived soon after to tackle the flames, two from Bury, one from Haverhill and one from Ixworth.
The driver of the HGV was given first aid at the scene.