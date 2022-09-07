Trading standards clamp down on hundreds of unsafe biking equipment

More than 350 items of protective clothing was removed from sale at the Copdock Bike Show - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

More than 350 items of protective clothing were stopped from being sold at the Copdock Bike Show after trading standards deemed the products to be potentially dangerous.

Officers from Suffolk Trading Standards visited the stalls at the show held at Trinity Park on Sunday (September 4).

They carried out on-the-spot inspections, and found that six stallholders selling motorcycle personal protective equipment (PPE) that did not meet safety regulations.

A total of 323 pairs of jeans with knee protectors, 15 full leather body suits and ten pairs of gloves with knuckle protectors were stopped from being sold because of failure to supply instruction booklets or correct labelling.

In addition, six jackets were withdrawn from sale for not including vital impact protectors to help safeguard riders.

One of the inspecting officers from Suffolk Trading Standards, Becca Grey, said: “Suffolk Trading Standards issued guidance to stallholders in the weeks before the show to help make them aware of their responsibilities when selling PPE.

"Many were grateful for this advice and our work in stopping non-compliant products from being on the market."

All new motorcycle safety equipment that is on the market in the UK after 2018 is expected to show a rating indicating how protective it could be if involved in a crash and a label showing it has been certified to EN17092, which is a certification which is divided into four classifications to help riders decide which equipment is most suitable for their needs.

Councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and public protection, said: “Protecting motorcyclists in Suffolk remains a priority for our council and I am immensely grateful to Trading Standards for reducing the risk of harm to riders by preventing them from buying dangerous protective equipment that did not contain the necessary labelling or proof that it met required standards.

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities at Suffolk County Council - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“I would also like to thank the Copdock Bike Show’s organiser, Ade Smith, for enabling our attendance and working with our officers to help get important safety messaging out both before the event and on the day.”