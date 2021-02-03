National clap announced for Captain Sir Tom Moore this evening
- Credit: PA
A 'national clap' will be held at 6pm this evening to mark the memory of NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore following his death on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister will lead a national show of appreciation for the late 100-year-old and health workers at 6pm on Wednesday evening.
Boris Johnson said: “We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in.
“That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening.”
The House of Commons earlier observed a minute’s silence in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore and others who have lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said of Sir Tom: “His dignity and determination in raising money to support the NHS charities caught the nation’s mood at the most difficult time.
“He exemplified the best of our values.”
Most Read
- 1 Bull's-eye! Can you spot yourself in these darts photos?
- 2 Roads unpassable and village turns into 'island' after horrendous flooding
- 3 Man pulls out knife in 'disagreement over social distancing'
- 4 'Mindless thug' who attacked married couple is jailed
- 5 Salon owner denies lockdown breaches after council issues notice
- 6 2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores
- 7 New covid infections fall by a third in Suffolk as weekly rates decline
- 8 Hadleigh couple launches new waffle bar
- 9 WATCH: Neighbours share £210k lottery prize thanks to lucky postcode
- 10 Park totally submerged under lake of water as floods get worse
Captain Sir Tom Moore captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first lockdown last year.
He died in Bedford Hospital on Tuesday morning after testing positive for Covid-19.