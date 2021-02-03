National clap announced for Captain Sir Tom Moore this evening

Published: 1:40 PM February 3, 2021

A woman plays the violin in Piccadilly Circus during a tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19 - Credit: PA

A 'national clap' will be held at 6pm this evening to mark the memory of NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore following his death on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will lead a national show of appreciation for the late 100-year-old and health workers at 6pm on Wednesday evening.





Boris Johnson said: “We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in.

“That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening.”

The House of Commons earlier observed a minute’s silence in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore and others who have lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said of Sir Tom: “His dignity and determination in raising money to support the NHS charities caught the nation’s mood at the most difficult time.

“He exemplified the best of our values.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first lockdown last year.

He died in Bedford Hospital on Tuesday morning after testing positive for Covid-19.



