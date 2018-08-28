Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 February 2019

With the day of love just around the corner, we are giving besotted Suffolk couples the chance to publicly declare their love for another.

You can submit your message using the form below and we will run a selection of them online on February 14.

MORE: See the messages sent on Valentine’s Day 2018 here.

Just tell us your name, the name of your beloved and the message you want to send them on Valentine’s Day, plus if you want to, you can sumbit a photo of you both.

The first Valentine’s Day was in the year of 496, since then it has been celebrated annually on February 14.

Having a Valentine is thought to originate from a Roman Festival.

The festival was called Lupercalia and was in the middle of February.

As part of the celebrations it is thought that boys drew names of girls from a box.

They would be boyfriend and girlfriend during the festival and sometimes they would get married.

The church then wanted to turn the festival into a Christian celebration and decided to use it to remember St Valentine too.

