Join In

Leave your loved one a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message here

Send in your Valentine's Day messages today Picture: BRAND X PICTURES/GETTY IMAGES Archant

With the day of love just around the corner, we are giving besotted Suffolk couples the chance to publicly declare their love for another.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading...

You can submit your message using the form below and we will run a selection of them online on February 14.

MORE: See the messages sent on Valentine’s Day 2018 here.

Just tell us your name, the name of your beloved and the message you want to send them on Valentine’s Day, plus if you want to, you can sumbit a photo of you both.

The first Valentine’s Day was in the year of 496, since then it has been celebrated annually on February 14.

Having a Valentine is thought to originate from a Roman Festival.

The festival was called Lupercalia and was in the middle of February.

As part of the celebrations it is thought that boys drew names of girls from a box.

They would be boyfriend and girlfriend during the festival and sometimes they would get married.

The church then wanted to turn the festival into a Christian celebration and decided to use it to remember St Valentine too.