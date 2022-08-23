WATCH: Stolen car swerves across road before crashing in Felixstowe

Video

The car was stolen from a home in Felixstowe - Credit: Annie Fitch

This footage captures a stolen car swerving across the road in Felixstowe before crashing near a school.

The Citroen Xsara Picasso was stolen from outside an address in Pond Close in the town before being crashed and abandoned near Felixstowe School.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, with police appealing for witnesses.

The owner of the car, Rachel Coulson, said she has been left "gutted" after the theft as she has only owned the car for two weeks.

She added: "We had been without a car for a couple of weeks and finally I had found one, so I was really gutted and in shock.

"I can't believe someone has been so brazen to come and take it and not just drive it away from the house but past it again as well."

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers were investigating the theft of a car from Pond Close, Felixstowe, between 5.10am and 6.07am on Sunday.

The spokesman added: "The car, a Citroen Xsara Picasso, was found damaged and abandoned in Garrison Lane at around 6.15am."

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/53866/22.