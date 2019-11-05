Dangerous criminals locked back up for breaking rules of release

Figures showed 1,026 offenders were managed by Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements in Suffolk last year

Nineteen violent or dangerous criminals and sex offenders were recalled to jail for breaking the rules of their release into the Suffolk community last year.

Detective Superintendent David Giles said public protection remained the highest priority

An annual report of Suffolk's Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) showed 15 violent offenders or registered sex offenders, and four other dangerous offenders, were returned to custody for breaching licence conditions designed to protect the public in 2018/19.

Figures showed 1,026 offenders were managed by MAPPA - up about 1% from last year, when 14 were put back behind bars.

Figures showed Suffolk was home to 856 sex offenders (about one in every 730 residents over the age of 10) - up 59% since 2010/11.

And more (55) were cautioned or convicted for breaching notification requirements than the year before (25).

However, no MAPPA offenders were charged with committing another serious offence.

MAPPA agencies include the police, probation and prison services, with co-operation from agencies including the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust.

Offenders are split into three categories - sex offenders, violent offenders or sex offenders not subject to notification rules, and other dangerous offenders.

Risk is measured by three levels; low to medium risk offenders under normal police or probation management, high or very high-risk offenders subject to co-ordinated management by police and other agencies, and the highest-risk offenders requiring exceptional resources.

Suffolk was home to just one of the country's 140 level three offenders - but had none the previous year.

Detective Superintendent David Giles, of Suffolk's crime safeguarding and incident management directorate, said: "The protection of the public remains our highest priority.

"Suffolk Constabulary recently expanded its dedicated team who monitor, risk assess, and enforce the law to all on the sex offenders' register.

"The UK has some of the toughest powers in the world to deal with sex offenders and we are committed to ensuring that the system is as robust as it can be.

"While the reality is that the risks posed to the public by such individuals can never be completely eliminated there is significant evidence that the MAPPA successfully keeps them to a minimum."