In pictures: Ipswich children's amazing art made from recycled waste

PUBLISHED: 15:54 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 29 November 2019

Children at St Pancras Primary School in Ipswich made artwork of endangered animals from recycled materials. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

These are the striking displays children at one Ipswich school have created - all from recycled waste.

Thirty schools from across the county took part in a Suffolk Waste Partnership project to make artwork of endangered animals from reused and recycled materials, to raise awareness of the effects of climate change.

At St Pancras Primary School in Ipswich, children even went as far as using home-made glue made from flour and water - along with recycled paper and cardboard - to make tigers, turtles, whales and gorillas.

Justine Hughes, a class teacher at St Pancras, said: "It was so lovely to have been given the green light to be creatively green, making recycled and totally biodegradable art work.

"The project linked seamlessly with our science topic about animals and the changing environments they inhabit."

A spokesman for the Suffolk Waste Partnership said: "This project is important because it helps young people realise that lots of everyday materials can be reused and recycled - that waste can be a helpful resource.

"It is inspiring to see such colourful creations and it is well worth a visit to see the art on display. We hope the children enjoyed the opportunity to learn about recycling."

The waste-creations will be on display at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds and the café gallery at Ipswich Town Hall from Monday, December 2 and into the New Year.

The schools and groups that took part also included: Hintlesham and Chattisham Primary, Beccles Primary, The Oaks Primary, Priory School, Melton Primary, Woodbridge Prep, Howard Primary, St Joseph's Prep, Somersham Primary, Culford Prep, Westley Middle School, Whitehouse Primary, Holbrook Primary, Thomas Gainsborough, Debenham High, Ashley School, St Pancras Primary, Birchwood Primary, Tudor Primary, Sandlings Primary, Thomas Wolsey School, Bawdsey Primary, St Gregory Primary, Woodhall Primary, Sextons Manor Primary, Tattingstone Primary, Stone Lodge Academy, Bramford Primary, Gainsborough Library, Ipswich Brownies and Guides.

