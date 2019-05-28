Video

When will Alton Water's aqua park re-open for 2019?

Sliding fun at Aqua Park Suffolk, which will be re-opening for the 2019 summer season in June Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS Archant

Suffolk's biggest water park - Aqua Park Suffolk - is returning to Alton Water near Ipswich in summer 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drone view of the Alton Water aqua park in Suffolk Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP Drone view of the Alton Water aqua park in Suffolk Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

With just under a month to go, official opening dates and sneak previews of new features have been revealed by directors of the park, which had to close for much of the 2018 season.

The attraction, based at Alton Water in Holbrook near Ipswich, was struck by a sudden surge of blue-green algae in the water last year.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the park in June.

Taking the plunge: A challenger takes on Aqua Park Suffolk Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS Taking the plunge: A challenger takes on Aqua Park Suffolk Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

What is Aqua Park Suffolk?

According to its website, Aqua Park Suffolk is the largest inflatable water park in the UK.

It arrived in Suffolk last summer but blue-green algae forced directors to close the park for much of its summer opening window.

The floating attraction measures over 100m by 80m and has up to 70 inflatable obstacles including climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, slides and monkey bars.

Aqua Park Suffolk is re-opening next month Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS Aqua Park Suffolk is re-opening next month Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

It also features a 'Total Wipeout' style challenge allowing participants to try and beat the course while going head to head with friends and family.

Park director Simon James said: "We had a great response to our arrival last season and those who splashed out on the park told us it was a brilliant day out.

"We had visitors celebrating lots of occasions on the park from team days out, birthday parties, family gatherings and the start of the summer holidays. For me that's what the park is all about.

"We are really proud of our new additions, along with the return of the Aqua Park, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors throughout the year."

All smiles at Suffolk's biggest inflatable water park Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS All smiles at Suffolk's biggest inflatable water park Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

What happened last year?

Blue-green algae - which is toxic if consumed and can cause skin rashes - bloomed in the lake in last summer's unusually hot weather.

Dog owners were warned to stay away from Alton Water, as allowing pets to drink from the lake could have proved fatal.

Solar panels at Aqua Park Suffolk were installed last year to power the ultrasonic devices - which zapped blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARK SUFFOLK Solar panels at Aqua Park Suffolk were installed last year to power the ultrasonic devices - which zapped blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARK SUFFOLK

Anglian Water, which owns the site, fought the algae with ultrasonic devices designed to make it sink and die.

The spike in algae numbers was linked to the 2018 heatwave - this created the perfect environment for it to bloom.

However, the sudden bloom meant the park had to close for several weeks.

Owners were forced to send out apologies and refunds.

Despite last year's unexpected outbreak, park staff are prepared for a full summer of business in 2019.

MORE: Six ways to cool off in Suffolk this summer

When is the park opening for the summer season?

Aqua Park Suffolk's official 2019 opening date is Saturday, June 23.

From this day onwards it will be open from Monday to Sunday.

Sneak previews of new attractions have been teased on social media by park staff ahead of the opening day.

This year, the park's owners carried out a recruitment programme for hiring and training 30 lifeguards for the summer season.

The Alton Water cafe has been revamped, new play areas and campsites have been added and a mini golf course has also opened at the park.

Boat hire will also be available.

- For ticket prices, FAQs and visitor information, see the Aqua Park Suffolk website.