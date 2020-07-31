Suffolk set to be ‘hotter than Ibiza’ today
PUBLISHED: 09:28 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 31 July 2020
Suffolk is braced for a scorcher today as parts of the county could see temperatures of 34C.
Weatherquest meteorologist Adam Dury said: “Today we are looking at highs in west Suffolk of 33C or 34C, but this will be the hottest part of the county.
“It will feel a lot cooler on the coast, around Ipswich and Felixstowe, but there will still be highs of 28C or 29C.
“There’s going to be long sunny spells today with a chance of thunderstorms and even high winds later tonight.”
While thunderstorms are typically followed by cooler temperatures, Mr Dury said “warming winds” could mean a hot and humid night continues well into the early hours of Saturday, with temperatures of around 24C at midnight, eventually dipping to about 18C in the early hours.
In Ibiza, the Met Office predict highs of 32C today - meaning Suffolk could be hotter than the famous Spanish island,
However Mr Dury said that because of the vastly different geography of the two places it was not possible to compare the two climates and definitively say one was hotter than the other.
