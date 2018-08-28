Sunshine and Showers

Dry, warm start to the week but cold spell could bring wintery showers to Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:51 14 January 2019

Clouds over Suffolk. Picture: JANICE POULSON

Clouds over Suffolk. Picture: JANICE POULSON

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk is set to see a warm dry start to the week as temperatures break into double figures.

However, temperatures are set to dip towards the end of the week and there could be some wintery showers in the not-so-distant future.

The sun may manage to break through the clouds in the early parts of today, however there is a slight possibility of rain towards the end of the afternoon.

Phil Garner, forecaster for East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said: “There will be a dry start to the day with the chance of one or two light showers coming in from the north later on.

“There will be a light breeze, but nothing as strong as we have seen over the past few days and highs of 9C.

“Looking on to the early part of the week, it will be reasonably dry with some light showers and temperatures reaching 10C.

“The end of the week will be much fresher, and into the middle of next week, we may see some wintery showers around.”

