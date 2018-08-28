Patchy mist for evening drive home - but sunny weekend ahead

Suffolk could see misty skies this evening. Picture: FRANCES CRICKMORE (c) copyright newzulu.com

Suffolk is set to see sunny skies over the weekend - but a low mist could hamper commuters on their journey home.

Residents can expect to see sunny spells during the weekend as temperatures remain warm for this time of year.

Phil Garner, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “Suffolk will still see widespread cloud cover going into Friday evening with some thick misty patches across the region.

“Tomorrow morning will see better weather come in from the east coast.

“Saturday will be dry with some early cloud but longer sunny spells can be expected later on in the day.

“There will be a moderate breeze and temperatures could reach 12C.

“Sunday will be much of the same with broken sunshine throughout the day and highs on 12C.”