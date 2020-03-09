Strong winds and overnight rain predicted for Suffolk

Strong winds are due in Suffolk again, with gusts of 35mph-40mph possible, along with potential downpours overnight Picture: JAYNE GREEN (c) copyright citizenside.com

Weather experts are predicting strong winds and overnight rain for Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Light winds are expected to pick up throughout Monday, with an area of rain sweeping the county this evening and overnight.

You may also want to watch:

Tuesday looks cloudy, murky and mild, with highs of 14-15C and winds again expected to pick up throughout the day, reaching speeds of between 35mph and 40mph.

Fred Best, of Norwich based Weatherquest, said 50mph winds predicted for the west of the country would ease before reaching our region.

He said the rest of the week would bring sunny spells, with temperatures remaining mild.