Cold start to 2019 sees temperature plummet, with widespread frosts forecasted

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 January 2019

Frosty walk along the River Deben Picture: NICK LEE

Frosty walk along the River Deben Picture: NICK LEE

Copyright © Nick Lee 2013 All rights reserved

A cold start to the new year could see temperatures drop to -5C in Suffolk as forecasters predict widespread frosts as skies stay clear.

A new weather front will dominate the new year, bringing in cold weather from the north into the East of England.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “There will be sunny spells throughout the week with highs of 5C in central and western areas on Wednesday. It could be warmer near the coast with highs of 7C.

“Towards the end of the week the weather looks dry with rain a very low possibility.

“It will be colder because of the clear skies and the lowest temperatures will be seen on Thursday night.

“There could be some heavy frosts on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures reach -4C or -5C overnight.

“There will be highs of 3C during the days but it could be colder and there will be a moderate wind.”

