Cold start to the year to continue despite warmer weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:33 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 04 January 2019

Frosty walk along the River Deben Picture: NICK LEE

Copyright © Nick Lee 2013 All rights reserved

Warmer weather could well be in store for Suffolk residents this weekend - but the risk of a sharp frost still lingers.

Temperatures will stay in single figures but a little less chill will be felt in the air as the temperature climbs to 8C or 9C into the start of next week.

However, if the skies stay clear into the night there is still the risk of freezing temperatures.

Phil Garner, forecaster for East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said: “For the most part it will be dry today.

“There will be clouds coming in from the North but there will be sunny spells, with a small chance of isolated showers where the cloud becomes thick enough.

“There will be a light breeze with highs of 4C.

“Looking on into the night however, if the cloud breaks there could be frosts with temperatures as low as -3C.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are set to rise with highs of 7C on Sunday.

The slightly warmer trend could well set in throughout next week, with a mixed bag of sunny and cloudy weather.

