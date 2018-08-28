A frosty start to the day - but fine and dry this afternoon
PUBLISHED: 07:40 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:40 04 December 2018
Archant
Suffolk has woken to a layer of frost this morning - but it is set to be a fine and dry for the rest of the day.
Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the county is in for a misty morning but that it should go away out as the sun comes up.
“It looks to be a fine and dry day,” he said.
“We have some heavy mist and fog this morning and should take some time to thin out.
“We have had a frosty start but temperatures should reach 6-8C today.
“There have been other frosts this year, there were a few in November.
“But this morning’s is quite noticeable as we had some rain yesterday and that has frozen overnight.”