A frosty start to the day - but fine and dry this afternoon

Grab your scraper - Suffolk has woken to a layer of frost Picture: TIM SCOTT Archant

Suffolk has woken to a layer of frost this morning - but it is set to be a fine and dry for the rest of the day.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the county is in for a misty morning but that it should go away out as the sun comes up.

“It looks to be a fine and dry day,” he said.

“We have some heavy mist and fog this morning and should take some time to thin out.

“We have had a frosty start but temperatures should reach 6-8C today.

“There have been other frosts this year, there were a few in November.

“But this morning’s is quite noticeable as we had some rain yesterday and that has frozen overnight.”