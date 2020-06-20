E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Hottest day of the year on the horizon as temperatures to close in on 30C next week

PUBLISHED: 09:37 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 20 June 2020

Temperatures could near 30C next week in the east of England, the Met Office said Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Temperatures could peak near 30C next week as the east of England looks set to enjoy a warmer spell.

The warm weather is set to come thanks to a shift in south westerly winds, bringing brighter, sunnier weather with it.

Forecasters predict eastern parts of the country could see temperatures rise close to the 30C mark – meaning a new record for the hottest day of the year could be set.

Currently, this year’s hottest temperature was recorded in Santon Downham, Suffolk, on May 20, when the mercury rose to 28.2C

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Martin Young, said: “By the middle of next week we’ll see temperatures across much of England and Wales widely climbing into the mid to high twenties Celsius and it will probably be hot in parts of southern and eastern England, as temperatures peak close to 30 Celsius.”

The high pressure could also bring thunderstorms with it by the end of the week though, Mr Young said.

He added: “We’re keeping a close eye on the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing later next week too, triggered by the warm continental air.”

