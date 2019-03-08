Sunny

How hot will it get in Suffolk this week?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 23 July 2019

Felixstowe will be roasting this week as the school summer holidays start with sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe will be roasting this week as the school summer holidays start with sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

After a warm and humid start to the week forecasters are predicting that the only way is up.

The top temperature on Monday was 30.5C in Cavendish in west Suffolk with much of the county seeing between 28C and 30C.

Tuesday will see the mercury rise to around 32 or 33C with the hotter temperatures likely to remain in the west of the county.

Out towards the coast temperatures will remain lower and will only reach the mid 20s but there will still be quite a lot of sunshine around.

Overnight temperatures will drop to around 19C and there could be a chance of isolated thunderstorms, again in the west of the county.

There will be similar temperatures on Wednesday of around 32 or 33C.

Thursday is still expected to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures of around 34 or even 35C expected.

Forecaster says that the hot weather has been caused by warm air coming up from Spain and the Mediterranean.

