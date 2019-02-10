Video

Clearing clouds bring risk of overnight frost – but warmer weather on the way

Ice building on fence posts Picture: LOUSIE RACKSTRAW Archant

Clearing skies, following a rainy start to Sunday, will bring the chance of overnight frost to Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

10.02.2019 Our teams will be treating priority 1 routes countywide from 7pm. #SuffolkWinter #GritterTwitter — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 10, 2019

Experts predict temperatures could drop below zero on Sunday night – and the gritters will be out treating priority one routes from 7pm.

Fred Best, meteorologist with Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said temperatures will fall to zero or -1C overnight, but the frost will not be as widespread as that experienced early last week.

The cooling temperatures are down to rain clouds clearing eastwards, bringing a potential frost.

Into the week, he said things should be turning warmer with less risk of showers, adding: “We’ll perhaps see some drizzle on Tuesday but then things are looking drier.

“Thursday and Friday could get up to 12C or 13C. It could turn a little cloudy over the weekend, depending on timings of fronts from the west.”