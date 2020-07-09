Suffolk set for warm and dry weekend

The weather in Suffolk has been wet in July, but the weekend is set to be warmer and drier Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There is a chance of further rain on Friday - but this weekend is set to be warm and dry in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forecasters are predicting highs of 18C in Suffolk tomorrow, with showers likely in the afternoon and early evening.

However, that will make way for a warmer weekend with highs of up to 22C and only a low chance of showers on either Saturday or Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

The good weather is set to continue into next week after a wet and blustery start to July.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “It will be a pretty cloudy start on Friday, but it will gradually get brighter.

“There is a chance of heavier showers in the afternoon. “It will be a dry weekend with a low risk of the odd isolated shower, which would be very light.”

MORE: Blustery weather on the way – but temperatures may get up to 22C later