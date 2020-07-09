E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Suffolk set for warm and dry weekend

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 July 2020

The weather in Suffolk has been wet in July, but the weekend is set to be warmer and drier Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weather in Suffolk has been wet in July, but the weekend is set to be warmer and drier Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There is a chance of further rain on Friday - but this weekend is set to be warm and dry in Suffolk.

Forecasters are predicting highs of 18C in Suffolk tomorrow, with showers likely in the afternoon and early evening.

However, that will make way for a warmer weekend with highs of up to 22C and only a low chance of showers on either Saturday or Sunday.

The good weather is set to continue into next week after a wet and blustery start to July.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “It will be a pretty cloudy start on Friday, but it will gradually get brighter.

“There is a chance of heavier showers in the afternoon. “It will be a dry weekend with a low risk of the odd isolated shower, which would be very light.”

MORE: Blustery weather on the way – but temperatures may get up to 22C later

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

