Windy weekend weather as frost lurks on the horizon

It will be a wet and windy weekend ahead with frost on the way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The first frost of the season is the on the way according forecasters as Suffolk is set for a windy weekend.

"For the rest of Friday it should not be too bad," said forecaster Fred Best from Weatherquest.

"The wind will continue to pick up and will be strong at times overnight and into tomorrow morning."

Although rain will not be too bad overnight and into tomorrow morning there could be heavier showers later in the day on Saturday.

The rain will continue into the evening but should clear to the south east as the evening goes on.

Temperatures will reach 15 or 16C during the morning but could drop to around 9 or 10C in the afternoon.

It will feel cold during the day with temperatures of around 10 or 11C but conditions will remain dry.

Into next week it will continue to feel cold with more showers and frosts possible during the first few days of the week.