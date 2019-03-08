E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Windy weekend weather as frost lurks on the horizon

PUBLISHED: 17:05 25 October 2019

It will be a wet and windy weekend ahead with frost on the way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It will be a wet and windy weekend ahead with frost on the way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The first frost of the season is the on the way according forecasters as Suffolk is set for a windy weekend.

"For the rest of Friday it should not be too bad," said forecaster Fred Best from Weatherquest.

"The wind will continue to pick up and will be strong at times overnight and into tomorrow morning."

Although rain will not be too bad overnight and into tomorrow morning there could be heavier showers later in the day on Saturday.

The rain will continue into the evening but should clear to the south east as the evening goes on.

Temperatures will reach 15 or 16C during the morning but could drop to around 9 or 10C in the afternoon.

It will feel cold during the day with temperatures of around 10 or 11C but conditions will remain dry.

Into next week it will continue to feel cold with more showers and frosts possible during the first few days of the week.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

