Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER Archant

A woman who died in a crash in Ipswich this morning is being named by police as 57-year-old Angela Last.

Police were called at 7.15am today to reports of a crash in Wherstead Road involving two cars - a Ford Fusion and a Nissan Qashqai.

A woman, who was driving the Qashqai, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed, and police have provisionally identified her as Angela Last, from Ipswich. She was also known as Tracy, police said.

A man, who was driving the Ford Fusion, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours between the roundabouts of junction 56 on the A14 and the roundabout to Wherstead Road, next to the ski-slope. It has since re-opened to traffic.

Witnesses to the crash should call the Serious Collision Investigation team on 101 quoting CAD 45 of July 3 with information.

Anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage should visit the Suffolk police website.