Wildlife course on hedgehog care

A dedicated hedgehog officer has started work after seeing off worldwide competition for the role. Alexandra North, 25, a zoology graduate from Swindon, beat about 150 applicants from countries including France, Spain, Germany, South Korea, China, the US and Nepal to land the role with Suffolk Wildlife Trust. She began the £24,000-a-year role in Ipswich on Monday. The trust is focussing on the town after a large number of sightings. She will now start to work on improving animal numbers and working with people to make gardens more wildlife friendly. Not to be use without permission from copyright holder: John Ferguson Photography

Suffolk Wildlife Trust is to host a hedgehog care class to teach members of the public how to care for the animals.

It takes place at the Trust offices at Brooke House in Ashbocking on Saturday January 19 between 10am and 3pm.

Attendees will be able to learn about the basic needs of hedgehogs including their preferred habitats and behaviour.

Basic first aid tips with which to treat the prickly creatures will also be on offer.

Organisers hope the session will help members of the public support hedgehog well-being in Suffolk. The animals have come under increasing threat in recent years due to habitat loss, agricultural and garden chemicals and traffic.

The session will be run with Paula Baker, the founder of Suffolk Prickles Hedgehog Rescue.

Booking for the course is essential and costs £30.

To book a place call 01473 890089 or book online at www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org