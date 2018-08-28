Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wildlife course on hedgehog care

PUBLISHED: 17:57 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 03 January 2019

A dedicated hedgehog officer has started work after seeing off worldwide competition for the role. Alexandra North, 25, a zoology graduate from Swindon, beat about 150 applicants from countries including France, Spain, Germany, South Korea, China, the US and Nepal to land the role with Suffolk Wildlife Trust. She began the £24,000-a-year role in Ipswich on Monday. The trust is focussing on the town after a large number of sightings. She will now start to work on improving animal numbers and working with people to make gardens more wildlife friendly.

A dedicated hedgehog officer has started work after seeing off worldwide competition for the role. Alexandra North, 25, a zoology graduate from Swindon, beat about 150 applicants from countries including France, Spain, Germany, South Korea, China, the US and Nepal to land the role with Suffolk Wildlife Trust. She began the £24,000-a-year role in Ipswich on Monday. The trust is focussing on the town after a large number of sightings. She will now start to work on improving animal numbers and working with people to make gardens more wildlife friendly.

Not to be use without permission from copyright holder: John Ferguson Photography

Suffolk Wildlife Trust is to host a hedgehog care class to teach members of the public how to care for the animals.

It takes place at the Trust offices at Brooke House in Ashbocking on Saturday January 19 between 10am and 3pm.

Attendees will be able to learn about the basic needs of hedgehogs including their preferred habitats and behaviour.

Basic first aid tips with which to treat the prickly creatures will also be on offer.

Organisers hope the session will help members of the public support hedgehog well-being in Suffolk. The animals have come under increasing threat in recent years due to habitat loss, agricultural and garden chemicals and traffic.

The session will be run with Paula Baker, the founder of Suffolk Prickles Hedgehog Rescue.

Booking for the course is essential and costs £30.

To book a place call 01473 890089 or book online at www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Most Read

Police investigating after three fire engines called to suspicious fire at Dartford industrial estate

A stock image of firefighters at the scene of a blaze. Pic credit: @LondonFire stock image

Kent Police appeal for information after man suffers fractured skull in Gravesend attack

Picture: Denise Bradley

Review of the year 2018 part two: Statues, beluga whales and naked calendars

Members of the Orchard Theatre choir bare all for the March image. Photo: The Orchard Theatre/Fiona Bond

More than 8,500 Dartford and Gravesham women missed latest breast cancer screenings, NHS reveals

A woman undergoing a routine mammogram to screen for early signs of breast cancer. Picture: Society and College of Radiographers

Review of the Year part one: Honours, haircuts and designer bedrooms

Students from Cobham Hall school. Picture: Cobham Hall School.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Love notes from 1940s on list of bizarre items left at Ipswich hotel

Travelodge has revealed unusual items left behind at its hotels in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Greggs is now doing vegan sausage rolls - but do they live up to the hype?

Vegan sausage roll. Picture: Jessica Hill

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

First meteor shower of 2019 will light up the skies TONIGHT

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak at around 2am. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists