Woman attacked pub staff after being asked to leave, court hears

The Farmhouse pub in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Suffolk woman who attacked pub staff after she was asked to leave before assaulting two police officers has avoided prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Charlotte Keeble, 42, of Cardew Drift, Kesgrave, had gone for a meal at the Farmhouse pub in Kesgrave with her partner and son on July 28.

A neighbouring table made a complaint and Keeble was approached by a member of staff and asked to leave the pub.

Keeble then became aggressive and verbally abusive, and swept 10 glasses from the table, causing them all to smash, the court heard.

As staff member Lisa Keeble attempted to escort Keeble from the premises, the 42-year-old grabbed her hair, pulling out clumps, and caused a cut to her face.

Pub manager Andrew Thompson attempted to restrain Keeble before staff member Ben Cook was also grabbed as he tried to assist in getting Keeble of the pub.

Mr Cook, who reported soreness to the side of the head and lost hair, described Keeble's behaviour as "vile and nasty" and the court heard there were children in the pub who witnessed the incident.

Police were called and attended Keeble's address before 8pm and she became aggressive towards officers.

During arrest, she kicked PC Gaffer as well as kicking out at PC Hillman and headbutting him.

In police interview, Keeble said the neighbouring table had taken offence to them discussing gay pride and admitted that her partner could sometimes be loud and that he was prone to swearing.

You may also want to watch:

She said she had consumed around four Coors Light beers and was about a three or four out of ten on the drunken scale.

Magistrates also heard how Keeble was charged with driving while disqualified after being caught in a Citroen C3 on the B1113 at Badley between Stowmarket and Needham Market on May 25.

Keeble was banned from driving for 17 months on April 9, the court heard.

On October 4, she was arrested again after crashing a Saab car into a wall in Old Watling Street, Gravesend, Kent, and caused £5,882 worth of damage.

She refused to give a sample of breath at the roadside and was taken to hospital where she also refused to give a sample of blood.

Shelley Drew, defending, said in that incident she had met her partner and did not want to go with him.

"She did what she could to flee the situation," Mrs Drew said.

Keeble was charged with three counts of assault by beating, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage, two counts of driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance.

Magistrates sentenced Keeble to a total of 16 weeks for the assaults, suspended for 18 months, and she was banned from driving for three years.

She was also handed a 18-month community order where she must complete 37 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

Keeble must also pay £100 in compensation to each of the three pub staff.