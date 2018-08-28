Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk author secures publishing deal after 16-year wait

PUBLISHED: 11:03 17 January 2019

Sudbury author Ely Percy, who spent 16 years searching for a publisher for their debut novel Picture: ELY PERCY

Sudbury author Ely Percy, who spent 16 years searching for a publisher for their debut novel Picture: ELY PERCY

ELY PERCY

A Sudbury-based writer who has received hundreds of rejections over the course of 16 years has finally secured a publisher for their debut novel.

Ely Percy secured a deal for not one, but three novels set in Glasgow Picture: ELY PERCYEly Percy secured a deal for not one, but three novels set in Glasgow Picture: ELY PERCY

Despite numerous knockbacks over the course of more than a decade, Ely Percy - originally from Renfrew near Glasgow - has now bagged a publishing deal for a whole trilogy based on the novel, Vicky Romeo Plus Joolz.

With an extensive portfolio of short stories published in small press magazines as well as one non-fiction book, it might be assumed that Mx Percy would have no problem getting their debut novel commissioned.

However, as an agender person, they said the road to publication has been tough due to “a really difficult couple of decades for writers from marginalised backgrounds”.

Mx Percy added that the book itself is inspired by diversity – featuring both non-binary and transmasculine characters.

The artwork for the novel Vicky Romeo Plus Joolz Picture: KNIGHT ERRANT PRESSThe artwork for the novel Vicky Romeo Plus Joolz Picture: KNIGHT ERRANT PRESS

Speaking ahead of the book launch, Mx Percy was delighted to secure the deal for the “queer Glasgow trilogy” with publisher Knight Errant Press.

“When Nathaniel Kunitsky from Knight Errant Press told me that he wanted to publish not one but three novels, I nearly fell off my seat,” Mx Percy said.

“I’ve had literally hundreds of rejections from publishers – even other writers started to say ‘maybe it’s time you gave up and wrote something else?’”

Mx Percy said many people thought their work was funny and clever but too niche for a mainstream audience.

Preliminary sketches for the Vicky Romeo Plus Joolz artwork Picture: KNIGHT ERRANT PRESSPreliminary sketches for the Vicky Romeo Plus Joolz artwork Picture: KNIGHT ERRANT PRESS

“It’s been a really difficult couple of decades for writers from marginalised backgrounds who’ve been trying desperately to get their work into print,” Mx Percy added.

“But I believe the world is changing and new publishers are saying ‘we want more diversity’.

“I have waited so long for someone to take a chance on Vicky Romeo Plus Joolz, and suddenly someone is saying they love my work and want more of it, and I’ll be eternally grateful for that opportunity.”

Mx Percy described the debut novel as “a queer tartan response to the rom coms of the 1980s written in the style of an Italian-American gangster movie and told from the point of view of a working class butch lesbian”.

Knight Errant Press have launched a kickstarter for the book, which can be found here.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

It’s snow joke - the first few flakes have fallen

Have you seen snow yet? Picture: JANICE POULSON

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park.

Light snow reported in west of the county - but don’t dust off your sledge just yet

A few flakes of snow have fallen in west Suffolk this morning. Let us know if it is snowing where you are Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police attend two multi-vehicle crashes just minutes apart on the A12 at Copdock

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists