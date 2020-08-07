Could these Suffolk artists be the Banksys of tomorrow?

Ruby Harris was chosen for the innovation award for her BTEC Art and Design piece. Picture: RUBY HARRIS Archant

Several young artists from Suffolk have been tipped as the Banksys of tomorrow in an exhibition of more than 100 pieces of work.

Max Callaby won the BTEC Art and Design award for outstanding student for his painting of London. Picture: MAX CALLABY Max Callaby won the BTEC Art and Design award for outstanding student for his painting of London. Picture: MAX CALLABY

Students from One Sixth Form College in Ipswich submitted their art for consideration in this year’s awards and an online gallery has been launched to show off their hard work.

Pieces from the art, craft, design, graphics, photography and textiles departments have been picked for awards such as most promising, outstanding commitment and innovation.

Josy Ebbs, from Hadleigh, won the award for most promising Year 12 A-Level student for her portrait painting.

The 17-year-old said: “Being recognised for an art award has really inspired me to keep exploring and improving my skills. It makes me feel proud to do what I do.

Josy Ebbs from Hadleigh won the award for most promising A-Level year 12. Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE Josy Ebbs from Hadleigh won the award for most promising A-Level year 12. Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

“I really enjoy being a student at One, I find that I am constantly encouraged and supported in all areas of my lessons, which provides motivation and a helps me keep a positive mindset.

“I would love to go to university or art school after Suffolk One, and continue with art throughout the rest of my life, as I love the opportunities that come with it.”

One photography teacher Gordon Haws died in 2017 and an award was set up in tribute to him for the young photographer that most embodies his legacy.

Ben Hubert from Framlingham recieved a British Photography Award this year at the Savoy Hotel in London. Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE Ben Hubert from Framlingham recieved a British Photography Award this year at the Savoy Hotel in London. Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

This year Ben Hubert, from Framlingham, was honoured with the accolade, but it wasn’t the first he’s received one as earlier in the year the 18-year-old also won a British Photography Award at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Sarah Jones, head of curriculum for art at One, said: “Being part of the art team and seeing students grow is one of the most rewarding experiences that you can have as a teacher.

“This year’s exhibition and awards help showcase the fantastic work of our students and the high standard of creativity in our department.

“The work is truly inspirational and makes me incredibly proud of everyone who has shown tremendous commitment throughout the last 12 months.”

Max Dutton was picked for the BTEC Art and Design teacher's award for his painting. Picture: MAX DUTTON Max Dutton was picked for the BTEC Art and Design teacher's award for his painting. Picture: MAX DUTTON

⦁In 2018, students from One got a masterclass from Dr Gavin Grindon, who worked with Banksy on projects called Dismaland and the Walled Off Hotel.

The exhibition is being hosted online due to Covid-19 restrictions and viewers can ‘walk’ around a digital gallery to view the work.

