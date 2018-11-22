Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

22 November, 2018 - 05:30
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Archant © 2005

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

The number of juvenile first time entrants (FTEs) to the criminal justice system fell from 1,239 in 2007/08 to just 134 in 2017/18, echoing an 86% national fall.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures showed the rate of juveniles receiving their first reprimand, warning, caution or conviction fell from 1,724 to 202 per 100,000 Suffolk residents aged 10-17, compared to 261 nationally.

Last year, Suffolk’s young FTEs included two boys, aged 16 and 17, given community sentences for robbery. Just one youth, a boy of 16, received immediate custody for first-time drug offences.

The decade decline followed a three-year rise, as young FTEs hit 110,784 across the country in 2007.

A 2017 MoJ report suggested the rise was due to police focusing on youngsters committing low-level offences, in order to hit targets for closing the gap between recorded crime and identified offenders, in a process known as ‘net widening’.

In 2008, targets were revised to focus on serious offences less likely to be committed by youths.

There was also a 45% fall in adult FTEs to 1,017, while adult offenders with previous convictions fell 39% to 3,614, with immediate custodial sentences down a fifth to 630. Meanwhile, 239 youths with at least one previous conviction returned to the system, compared to 1,510 in 2007/08, with 82% fewer imprisonments (14).

Suffolk police said it worked with partners to identify and engage with vulnerable youths to prevent escalation of offending.

A school liaison officer and safer neighbourhood teams identify potential young offenders and first seek to address behaviour, with appropriate and proportionate action taken against anti-social behaviour and crime, a spokesman said.

“There are other alternatives to the power of arrest, such as voluntarily attendances at a police station, community resolutions, restorative justice or community protection notices all of which provide different avenues to the criminal justice system.

“It’s important to note that officers always ensure they are victim focused in dealing with offenders, and address offending behaviour proportionately and effectively,” they added.

Children under 10 are below the age of ‘criminal responsibility’ but offences will be recorded.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

05:30 Paul Geater
Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first stage towards spending a further £3m on improving Ipswich town centre is likely to be signalled by councillors next week.

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

05:30 Tom Potter
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

‘Our mental health system is failing’ – Bleak warning over state of care in Suffolk

05:30 Emily Townsend
Stock image of a patient with a mental health worker Picture: SHIRONOSOV/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s mental health and wellbeing system is failing and people are struggling to access support they need – even in moments of crisis.

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Yesterday, 19:34 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has invited an 11-year-old boy receiving care at a Suffolk hospice to visit him and his pet alpacas.

Poll Sip, sip hooray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

Yesterday, 19:30 Will Jefford and Megan Aldous
The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Prosecco lovers will be fizzing with delight to hear a three-litre bottle of their favourite beverage is currently on sale.

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:16 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich’s newly revamped Cornhill was given an extra touch of glamour today, as filming for a new reality series came to town.

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

Yesterday, 17:10 Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Trespass incident causing train delays

Yesterday, 16:38 Dominic Moffitt
Trains between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed due to an earlier incident Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed for up to 40 minutes due to a trespassing incident.

Reaction to sudden departure of mental health boss days before CQC report

Yesterday, 19:00 Emily Townsend
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chairman Gary Page was due to leave his post in the new year. Photo: NSFT

Campaigners have shared their views on the sudden resignation of a mental health trust chief – just days before a new inspection report is due to be published.

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

Yesterday, 16:17 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

Most read

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Poll Sip, sip hooray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide