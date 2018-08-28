Partly Cloudy

Suffolk’s most wanted this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 19:46 20 December 2018

Wanted criminals this Christmas. PICTURES: Suffolk Police

Wanted criminals this Christmas. PICTURES: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police

Do not approach these men - this is the warning from Suffolk police as reveal details of the county’s most wanted this Christmas.

Shane Moore. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYShane Moore. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Shane Moore - The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with burglary offences which occurred in Forest Heath between September and October 2017.

He is described as black, 5ft 10in, and of stocky build. He has black hair, brown eyes, facial hair and tattooed hands.

Kane Matthews - A public appeal was released on December 18, 2017 for information about Matthews, 28, who is wanted in connection with an offence of stalking with fear of violence.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in, and of stocky build. He has short light brown hair, hazel eyes, and is clean shaven. Matthews has four tattoos - ‘Mum’ on his left wrist, a tribal symbol on his right forearm, ‘Kane’ on his right bicep and ‘Dingle’ on his left bicep. It is believed he is living in Cambridge however he also has connections in the Stowmarket area. Crime reference 37/68863/17.

David Johnson - Police have been looking for Johnson over a breach of a court order and serious driving offences dating back to January.

Kane Matthews Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEKane Matthews Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

He has links to Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Saxmundham, and Ipswich.

Matthew Wilsdon and Richard Smith - The duo absconded from Hollesley Bay prison on May 15 of this year and have still not been located.

Wilsdon is serving a sentence of seven and a half years for robbery and assault. He is described as white, 5ft 11in, with blue eyes. He has brown hair, a tribal tattoo on his right arm, and weighs around 13.5st.

Smith is serving a sentence of a year and 11 months for theft, burglary and assault. He is described as white, six foot tall, of slight build. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and weighs around 10.5 stone. The prisoner also has a tattoo on his lower right arm and a scar on the right side of his face. Both men have connections with Cambridgeshire. Their crime reference is Cad 262 of May 15.

Sean Gomez - The prisoner was released on temporary licence from Hollesley Bay on May 18 and failed to return. He is serving a six-year sentence for manslaughter.

David Johnson Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEDavid Johnson Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Gomez is described as white, 5ft 11in, and of slight build. He is usually clean shaven, with brown hair and green eyes, and has links to Southend and Harlow.

Stepher King - The 27-year-old, who has links to Thurrock, disappeared from Hollesley Bay on September 20.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in and of medium build.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue top. King also has a tattoo on his right arm.

Dean Maguire - Burglar Sean Maguire was reported missing to the police on October 17 after being absent from a roll call at Hollesley Bay.

Hollesley Bay prison absconders Richard Smith, left, and Matthew Wilsdon. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYHollesley Bay prison absconders Richard Smith, left, and Matthew Wilsdon. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

He was jailed for three years and nine month over a burglary charge. His crime reference is CAD 478 of October 17.

Maguire is described as 5ft 8in, of slim build, with an Irish accent. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a stubbly beard.

Gerry Sergeant - The prisoner disappeared from Hollesley Bay on September 9 after he was released on a temporary licence to attend a work placement in Bury St Edmunds.

The 61-year-old travelled to the placement on a red Honda 125cc motorbike with the registration number AO11 VMZ.

Sergeant, serving a 15 year sentence for robbery and theft, has links to London.

Sean Gomez . Picture: SUFFOLK POLICESean Gomez . Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

He is 5gt 11in, of thin build, with brown eyes. He has white hair, tattoos on both fore arms and a clean shaven face.

His crime reference is 65107/18.

A police spokesman said: “Members of the public are advised not to approach the men. Anyone who believes they may have seen them, or who has any information regarding their whereabouts, is asked  to contact Suffolk Police on 101.”

People can also pass on information via the Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555111.

Stephen King Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYStephen King Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

