Updated

Suffolk Show traffic chaos as lorry crash closes lane on A14

PUBLISHED: 06:58 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:29 30 May 2019

The crash happened just off the Orwell Bridge on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened just off the Orwell Bridge on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Show-goers faced disruption this morning following an overnight lorry crash on the A14 at Ipswich.

Traffic was heavy on the A14, heading eastbound near the Orwell Bridge Picture: AA TRAFFIC NEWSTraffic was heavy on the A14, heading eastbound near the Orwell Bridge Picture: AA TRAFFIC NEWS

Police were called shortly before 3am this morning with reports that a lorry had hit a barrier heading eastbound on the A14, just past the Orwell Bridge.

The white Scania lorry "came into grief" on the road, hit a barrier and pierced its diesel tank - spilling fuel onto the road.

The crash closed one lane of the A14, which caused disruption for people heading to the Suffolk Show.

The AA Traffic News website said there were severe delays of 14 minutes between junction 56 (Wherstead) and 57 (Nacton). At one point, the average speed was believed to be in the region of 10mph.

A police spokesman said at roughly 6.30am that officers were on scene dealing with recovery, and the road was expected to reopen in 30 to 60 minutes.

The land has since reopened, and traffic is believed to be flowing normally.

