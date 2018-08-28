Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffragette march celebrates 100 years of women having the vote

PUBLISHED: 16:39 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 13 November 2018

Students posed infront of the Ipswich Museum as well as Arlington's. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Students posed infront of the Ipswich Museum as well as Arlington's. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Schoolchildren joined a poignant suffrage march through Ipswich to mark the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote.

The march, which was organised by staff at HMRC, was attended by councillors and Ipswich MP Sandy Martin and started at 10am on Monday, November 12 outside St Clare House in Ipswich, where dignitaries met with pupils from The Willows School.

The students from years five and six held a large flag in the purple and green colours famously associated with the suffragette movement, with balloons of the same colours were held aloft.

Mr Martin said: “I think this is fantastic for such a young group of people to see for themselves the places and the things that women did in order to make sure they got the vote 100 years ago.

“I think it’s really important that people do vote and that they understand the struggle people went through in order to make sure that they could vote.

The march went through the centre of Ipswich town. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe march went through the centre of Ipswich town. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“I firmly believe that one of the reasons why too many young people do not vote is because it hasn’t been explained to them.

“They need to start thinking about equality, about what they need to do to make the world a better place and they need to start associating that with voting and with politics.

“It’s not just about getting hot under the collar about things. It’s about making a real change and they can make a difference.”

Members of the Women’s Institute and the Friends of Ipswich Museums all joined the march, as well as Ipswich mayor Jane Riley.

Children were given green and purple ballons to hold on teh Suffragette march. Picture: RACHEL EDGEChildren were given green and purple ballons to hold on teh Suffragette march. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The procession stopped at Arlington’s, which is housed in an old building where women met during census night in 1911.

Prominent suffragette Constance Andrews organised the event and was later sent to prison for a week.

Andrea Davies, who is from the Women’s Institute, said: “We are told that we live in a democracy but if people don’t join in the democratic process and take their chance to vote, be it a boy or a girl, then it isn’t true democracy.

“People need to remember that there were women who were prepared to die for the chance to vote or, even worse, be force fed in prisons. Just for those women who were prepared to go that far, I think today’s women need to take that chance to be part of democracy.”

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

39 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

14:06 Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide