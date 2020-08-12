‘I chose to make a change’ – Woman opens up about mental health struggles on Youtube

A woman who has struggled with depression since her childhood and has tried to take her own life twice, is using her experiences to create a Youtube channel for others battling a mental illness.

Kimberly Myhill has started her own Youtube channel to help other people who are struggling with their mental health. Picture: Kimberly Myhill Kimberly Myhill has started her own Youtube channel to help other people who are struggling with their mental health. Picture: Kimberly Myhill

Kimberly Myhill, who lives in Ipswich and was born in Norwich, was diagnosed with depression at the age of 22 and became suicidal after bottling her feelings up and “putting on a brave face” for many years.

The 30-year-old struggled with depression growing up, after experiencing a trauma in her family and feeling like she should hide her emotions.

Kimberly’s mental health became worse in her mid 20s, after she experienced an abusive relationship and alcohol and drugs became more available to her.

She said: “I was having panic-attacks, losing jobs, losing relationships and even worse, losing touch with my family.”

Kimberly tried to take her own life in 2016 and found herself in hospital, where she said she felt guilty for her actions.

She said: “People in hospital were really sick and they didn’t want to be there, but I put myself there. I felt guilty and knew I needed to put the work in to make a difference.”

Kimberly said it was the decision to do something about her mental illness which saved her.

She now wants to help others who are going through a similar thing and has created a Youtube channel, after years of counselling, medication and becoming more vocal about how she is feeling.

Kimberly has plucked up the courage to start a Youtube channel after being named as one of the top 100 inspirational women in Norfolk for her mental health work.

At an event to celebrate the 100 women for their achievements, Kimberly found herself determined to “make a difference” and felt inspired by the other winners.

She now posts videos on things which she believes she would have found useful when struggling with depression, mixing these subjects with lighthearted and chatty videos.

“I am as open as possible about my worst times in my videos,” said Kimberly, who works for the disability rights charity Equal Lives. “I explain how I got better and any barriers which I faced.”

Kimberly said she has seen a “massive shift” in the social attitude towards mental health in recent years, but believes more still needs to be done.

She said: “I think many more people feel like they can speak to someone, but the recipient may feel like its a burden, or feel like they have to take it on themselves.

“I want people to understand there is support out there and you don’t need to take this on alone.”

You can follow Kimberly’s Youtube channel here or follow her on Instagram.

■ If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours, seven days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.