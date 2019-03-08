Free summer activities to include Ipswich Town coaching

Ipswich Town is taking part in free summer sports activities for young people this summer. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

A free summer holiday sports programme will include coaching and football sessions from Ipswich Town.

A total of 13 multi-sport camps are being held as part of Ipswich Borough Council's free summer holiday sports programme, with youngsters aged seven to 14 also getting a healthy meal.

It will also see the council's sport and leisure service deliver a broader range of sports, activities and games at Blues home games this season in the club's Fan Zone.

There are also iCard membership discounts for Junior Blue members.

Councillor Bryony Rudkin, Ipswich Borough Council deputy leader, said: "This is a very exciting partnership and will enable both of us to deliver a lot more activities and help in our aim to get young people more active - and occupied - especially during the summer break."

Lee O'Neill, general manager of football operations at ITFC, said: "This is an excellent partnership that furthers the club's links in the community, which is something we're always looking to improve.

"Especially during the summer holidays, it is important that we're engaging with youngsters and keeping them active."

