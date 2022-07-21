Concerns for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich

Summer Jarvis has gone missing from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich.

Summer Jarvis was reported missing on Wednesday, having last been seen at 2.30pm.

Officers are "concerned" for Summer’s welfare and believe that she may have travelled by train to Coventry.

Anyone who believes they have seen Summer, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.