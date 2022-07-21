News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Concerns for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:17 PM July 21, 2022
Summer Jarvis has gone missing from Ipswich

Summer Jarvis has gone missing from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich.

Summer Jarvis was reported missing on Wednesday, having last been seen at 2.30pm.

Officers are "concerned" for Summer’s welfare and believe that she may have travelled by train to Coventry.

Anyone who believes they have seen Summer, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A number of fire engines are in attendance to a field fire in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in allotments near Ipswich park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News | Video

Watch as firefighters battle large blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Clacton Pier has been closed off by police after a major incident was declared

Updated

Search continues for missing swimmer following major incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Lightning struck all over London as the capital's spell of beautiful weather was brought to an abrup

Suffolk Weather

Thunderstorms expected after heatwave as warning issued in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon