Summer starts today: Sunshine returns to Suffolk and Essex

People enjoying the sunshine on Lowestoft beach last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Weather experts are predicting a change in fortunes for East Anglia - with yesterday's cloud making way for sunny spells and true summer temperatures.

Jack the dog chilling out in the sun earlier this year Picture: JIM ROBERTS Jack the dog chilling out in the sun earlier this year Picture: JIM ROBERTS

Adam Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said it is going to be "a lot drier" over the weekend, with highs of around 18-19C and plenty of sunshine making for perfect picnic weather.

It comes after a drizzly few days across the region, with heavy downpours prompting many to question whether summer had ended prematurely.

However sun-lovers will be pleased to hear East Anglia will be bathed in sunshine this weekend, with just a small chance of a few scattered showers.

Things are set to get even warmer next week as an area of high pressure begins to build, with temperatures likely to stay in the high teens - peaking at 20C.

Mr Bell said: "It is going to be a lot drier over the weekend, with similar highs as today - 18-19C, maybe 20C tomorrow afternoon.

"It will be fairly sunny across the region."