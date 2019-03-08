Summer starts today: Sunshine returns to Suffolk and Essex
PUBLISHED: 08:41 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 14 June 2019
Archant
Weather experts are predicting a change in fortunes for East Anglia - with yesterday's cloud making way for sunny spells and true summer temperatures.
Adam Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said it is going to be "a lot drier" over the weekend, with highs of around 18-19C and plenty of sunshine making for perfect picnic weather.
It comes after a drizzly few days across the region, with heavy downpours prompting many to question whether summer had ended prematurely.
However sun-lovers will be pleased to hear East Anglia will be bathed in sunshine this weekend, with just a small chance of a few scattered showers.
Things are set to get even warmer next week as an area of high pressure begins to build, with temperatures likely to stay in the high teens - peaking at 20C.
Mr Bell said: "It is going to be a lot drier over the weekend, with similar highs as today - 18-19C, maybe 20C tomorrow afternoon.
"It will be fairly sunny across the region."