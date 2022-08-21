Gallery
GALLERY: Thousands head to Waterfront for Summertime Ipswich festival
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Summertime Ipswich brought thousands of visitors to the town's waterfront for a festival of music, fun and fireworks over the weekend.
The festival, which evolved from Maritime Ipswich events in previous years, brought all the fun of the fair to the Waterfront near the University buildings and bands played into Saturday evening keeping visitors entertained until the firework display over the Wet Dock.
Summertime included funfair rides for all the family and visitors were able to sample a host of flavours at an artisan food court.
The two days of music was hosted by former Radio Suffolk presenter Stephen Foster.
The event was organised by Ipswich Council as part of the town's summer programme of events.
Portfolio holder for culture Sophie Connelly said: “I am very pleased that this weekend’s Summertime Ipswich went so well and that many families from the town and beyond enjoyed all the events, including the fireworks.
“We are back in the swing after the pandemic with summer meaning fun in Ipswich and helped by many events provided by the Council.”
The Summertime Ipswich festival now seems set to become a regular feature of the town's calendar as it tries to attract crowds to the Waterfront.