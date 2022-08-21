Gallery

Summertime Ipswich brought thousands of visitors to the town's waterfront for a festival of music, fun and fireworks over the weekend.

The festival, which evolved from Maritime Ipswich events in previous years, brought all the fun of the fair to the Waterfront near the University buildings and bands played into Saturday evening keeping visitors entertained until the firework display over the Wet Dock.

Oscar Pool on the roundabout at the Summer festival on the Ipswich waterfront 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Summertime included funfair rides for all the family and visitors were able to sample a host of flavours at an artisan food court.

Tommy and Hector having fun at the Summer festival on the Ipswich waterfront 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The two days of music was hosted by former Radio Suffolk presenter Stephen Foster.

Tom and Joe rollerskating at the Summer festival on the Ipswich waterfront 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The event was organised by Ipswich Council as part of the town's summer programme of events.

Twins Tanvi and Tanya at the Summer festival on the Ipswich waterfront 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Portfolio holder for culture Sophie Connelly said: “I am very pleased that this weekend’s Summertime Ipswich went so well and that many families from the town and beyond enjoyed all the events, including the fireworks.

Silvana, Ameli, Teresa and Chip at the Summer festival on the Ipswich waterfront 2022 . - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“We are back in the swing after the pandemic with summer meaning fun in Ipswich and helped by many events provided by the Council.”

Visitors to the Summer festival on the Ipswich waterfront 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Summertime Ipswich festival now seems set to become a regular feature of the town's calendar as it tries to attract crowds to the Waterfront.