Coldest night since Beast from the East as massive frost hits region

PUBLISHED: 09:08 20 January 2019

It's a cold and frosty start in Suffolk and Essex this morning Picture: MICK WEBB/ CITIZENSIDE

It's a cold and frosty start in Suffolk and Essex this morning Picture: MICK WEBB/ CITIZENSIDE

(c) copyright citizenside.com

There’s a chill in the air this Sunday morning after the coldest night of the winter so far.

Temperatures across the county took a dip last night with temperatures at Santon Downham, near Thetford, dropping to around -6.6C.

Dan Holley, meterologist at Weatherquest said: “It’s the coldest night of the winter so far, with Santon Downham reaching -6.6C (so far, still another couple of hours to potentially fall lower).

“Woburn and Houghton Hall both down to -5.6C.

“This also makes it the coldest night in the region since ‘The Beast from the East’”

Sunday is set to stay cool but dry with forecasters predicting sunny spells for much of the day.

Temperatures will reach maximum of 4C.

Overnight the skies will continue to stay clear meaning temperatures will drop to around -2C.

Monday will be generally cloudier with a chance of some mist and fog.

