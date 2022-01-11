News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'Brilliant opportunity' as BBC picks St Mary-le-Tower for Sunday Worship show

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:00 PM January 11, 2022
St Mary le Tower in Ipswich is looking for 'musically talented' young people to join its choir

St Mary le Tower in Ipswich is looking for 'musically talented' young people to join its choir - Credit: St Mary le Tower

BBC Radio 4 will be broadcasting live from Ipswich this week, as St Mary-le-Tower hosts the Sunday Worship programme. 

The Ipswich town and civic church has been chosen to host Sunday Worship, the live morning church service on Radio 4 that is estimated to be listened to by more than 1.5 million people across the world.

A service of choral matins will be led by the vicar of St Mary-le-Tower, Reverend Tom Mumford, along with the church choir, directed by Christopher Borrett. 

Revd Mumford said that it was "an enormous privilege" to be asked, adding: "It was quite unexpected but it is a testament to the mission and ministry we are pursuing here, not least through our choral tradition which, quite rare for a town, includes both adults and children. 

"My hope and prayer is that people, wherever they tune in from, will experience the peace and presence of God, and hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which is the story of God's love, afresh for them. 

"I also hope they don't fall asleep during the sermon!" 

Director of music for St Mary-le-Tower, Christopher Borrett said: "This is an amazing endorsement of St Mary-le-Tower, its life and ministry and future aspirations, but also of many of the years of hard work by the adults and young people in the choir.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital after crash on A14
  2. 2 Jailed heating engineer stole £24k from customers to fund cocaine habit
  3. 3 Man, 58, who went to Ipswich pub to meet 'schoolgirl' is jailed
  1. 4 'Her spirit is so big it never leaves you' - Ipswich mum dies age 55
  2. 5 Free drinks for a year up for grabs at Tim Hortons opening
  3. 6 'Cutting edge' Ipswich play park design revealed
  4. 7 Ipswich care home 'delighted' with compliments from first inspection
  5. 8 New Mercedes and a wedding dress: Bizarre items left at Suffolk Travelodges
  6. 9 65-year-old man arrested after crash on busy Ipswich road
  7. 10 Five towns in Suffolk where KFC could open a new restaurant

"It is also a brilliant opportunity to showcase, on a global stage, the enormous talent there is here in Ipswich." 

Sunday Worship will be live on BBC Radio 4 from 8.10am on Sunday January 16.

BBC
Music
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Caston, Edward Bastow, Shiela Duerden, Sandra Griffiths, Ann Woodings, Stella Day, Paul Kingham

Environment News

'Threatening' letters sent to Ipswich residents who replaced street trees

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Delays on the A14 after reports of a crash near Trimley St Martin

A14 | Updated

A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Pictured: Paul Clement, Ipswich Central, and David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader. 

Retail

Town centre revival hope as retailers eye up empty shops in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon