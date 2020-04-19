New campaign hopes to spread ‘sunflower smiles’ during lockdown

Wildlife Gadget Man Jason Alexander is distributing packs of sunflower seeds in the hopes of spreading "sunflower smiles" during coronavirus lockdown Picture: JASON ALEXANDER JASON ALEXANDER

An Ipswich man is delivering packs of sunflowers seeds to his neighbours to help bring a smile to their faces during lockdown.

Jason Alexander, also known as the Wildlife Gadget Man, hopes his neighbours will grow the flowers in their gardens – before removing seeds from their heads to reveal a “sunflower smile”.

Mr Alexander said he hoped to boost positivity during the coronavirus lockdown, noting small acts can bring smiles to people’s faces.

He said: “As we learn to adapt to living in a worldwide pandemic, one of the most important things we can do is to find ways to make ourselves happy.

“The idea is you plant the seeds, water them, nurture them and watch them grow. When they get big enough, you make them smile by removing some of the seeds from the seed head.”

Sunflowers typically take 80 days or more to grow and could make for a colourful way to celebrate should the lockdown be lifted by then.

Mr Alexander has so far delivered 50 packs of seeds to neighbours – but hopes he will be able to find ways to distribute 900 more across Ipswich in order to see more streets awash with smiling flowers.

He added: “Imagine these sunflowers peering over your neighbours fence with a big smile on them – hopefully that’s enough to make anyone grin.

“Instead of planting them in your back garden, you could plant them in your front garden so even more people can see those sunny smiles. Now imagine all of those sunny sunflowers all around town – it would be quite a sight, I think.

“So, if you live in Ipswich and you want to see some sunflower smiles around your neighbourhood, then get in touch and I’ll see what I can do for you.”

Elsewhere, Mr Alexander continues to post fun garden DIY guides on his social media pages, with the aim of helping children, their parents and grandparents stay occupied and enjoy the outdoors while under lockdown.

So far, these include how to make a bug hotel out of tin cans and homemade “bug ball topiary trees”.

His dedicated Wildlife Gadget Man website to set to re-launch soon, but guides can be found on his Facebook page here.

Those who wish to take part in Mr Alexander’s campaign should get in touch with him via email.