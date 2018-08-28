Wet start to the day but brightening up later

Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN. Archant

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

East Anglia Today: Fairly cloudy this morning with showers, and some gusty winds at times. Mostly dry and sunny later, but still with a few showers over northeastern coastal areas. Feeling chilly in a moderate to fresh northwesterly wind, temperatures peaking at 7-9 C. pic.twitter.com/E7XwMe8IUW — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) December 9, 2018

That will please those people organising outdoor Christmas events and people keen to get out and about for some festive weekend shopping.

However, it could remain a bit blustery particularly on the coast.

Fred Best, at the Norwich-based Weatherquest service, said: “As the showers move around from the south the winds will come down as well and we will see a few more bits of sunshine breaking through the clouds.

“It will then stay dry until later this evening and into Monday morning.”

He said temperatures today will be between 8C and 9C but will turn cooler overnight falling down to freezing point or just above at 1C and 0C.

“Further east in the region there is likely to be less cloud which could result in frost around during the early part of tomorrow. But by 9am/10am today the sun is likely to break through for a bright day.