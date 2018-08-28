Wet start to the day but brightening up later
PUBLISHED: 07:36 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:36 09 December 2018
Archant
After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.
That will please those people organising outdoor Christmas events and people keen to get out and about for some festive weekend shopping.
However, it could remain a bit blustery particularly on the coast.
Fred Best, at the Norwich-based Weatherquest service, said: “As the showers move around from the south the winds will come down as well and we will see a few more bits of sunshine breaking through the clouds.
“It will then stay dry until later this evening and into Monday morning.”
He said temperatures today will be between 8C and 9C but will turn cooler overnight falling down to freezing point or just above at 1C and 0C.
“Further east in the region there is likely to be less cloud which could result in frost around during the early part of tomorrow. But by 9am/10am today the sun is likely to break through for a bright day.