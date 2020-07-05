Gallery

Stunning collection of supercars gather on Felixstowe seafront

A McLaren on display at the supercar meet in Felixstowe Picture: Andy Jacklin Andy Jacklin

Modern and classical supercars – including McLarens and Ferraris – gathered on the seafront today.

Did you see the supercars parked along the promenade in Felixstowe? Picture: Andy Jacklin Did you see the supercars parked along the promenade in Felixstowe? Picture: Andy Jacklin

It is understood the gathering of supercars began at around lunchtime today, and people looked on in awe of the impressive motors.

Among the line-up were some stunning McLarens and both a vintage and modern Ferrari.

Local resident Andy Jacklin had seen the proposed meet-up posted on Facebook and he captured some of the cars in these photographs.

Mr Jacklin said: “There were a handful of residents up by the Spa Pavilion gardens and with the sun and blue skies out it made out for a nice walkabout seeing these supercars. It’s not often you see this along Felixstowe seafront.”

Supercars parked along the promanade with their doors open Picture: Andy Jacklin Supercars parked along the promanade with their doors open Picture: Andy Jacklin

A Ferrari 458 on display at the car meet Picture: Andy Jacklin A Ferrari 458 on display at the car meet Picture: Andy Jacklin

A row of supercars at the meet-up in Felixstowe Picture: Andy Jacklin A row of supercars at the meet-up in Felixstowe Picture: Andy Jacklin