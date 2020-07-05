Stunning collection of supercars gather on Felixstowe seafront
PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 05 July 2020
Andy Jacklin
Modern and classical supercars – including McLarens and Ferraris – gathered on the seafront today.
It is understood the gathering of supercars began at around lunchtime today, and people looked on in awe of the impressive motors.
Among the line-up were some stunning McLarens and both a vintage and modern Ferrari.
Local resident Andy Jacklin had seen the proposed meet-up posted on Facebook and he captured some of the cars in these photographs.
Mr Jacklin said: “There were a handful of residents up by the Spa Pavilion gardens and with the sun and blue skies out it made out for a nice walkabout seeing these supercars. It’s not often you see this along Felixstowe seafront.”
