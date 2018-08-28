Success for superheroes’ latest mission – bringing shoppers into Sailmakers in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 14:07 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 02 February 2019
Children and the young-at-heart had a Marvel-lous time at Sailmakers in Ipswich as the shopping centre was invaded by superheroes and Disney Princesses for a fun-packed Saturday.
Marvel’s superteam, ranging from Captain America to Deadpool, were joined by DC’s Superman and Wonderwoman – and there was even a visit from the Batman Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy (everyone knows the real Batmobile hasn’t been seen since the mid-1960s!).
Today’s event had planned as one of the first special events on the Cornhill after its refurbishment but the bitterly cold weather forced it inside.
Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo was delighted to give them a home – especially as this is traditionally a difficult time of the year to attract shoppers.
He said: “This is just the kind of event we like to bring more people into the centre – and hopefully visiting the shops here as well! It is good to see so many people enjoying themselves.”
As well as meeting their favourite characters, visitors could also try on virtual reality headsets to provide them with a 3D experience of the superheroes’ world.
And judging from the smiling faces, everyone enjoyed taking part in this mission!