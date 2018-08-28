Sunshine and Showers

Success for superheroes’ latest mission – bringing shoppers into Sailmakers in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:07 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 02 February 2019

Bobby with his favourite superhero, Batman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bobby with his favourite superhero, Batman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Children and the young-at-heart had a Marvel-lous time at Sailmakers in Ipswich as the shopping centre was invaded by superheroes and Disney Princesses for a fun-packed Saturday.

The Incredble Hulk wandered around the shopping centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Incredble Hulk wandered around the shopping centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marvel’s superteam, ranging from Captain America to Deadpool, were joined by DC’s Superman and Wonderwoman – and there was even a visit from the Batman Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy (everyone knows the real Batmobile hasn’t been seen since the mid-1960s!).

Kensi and Keanu with Deadpool Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKensi and Keanu with Deadpool Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Today’s event had planned as one of the first special events on the Cornhill after its refurbishment but the bitterly cold weather forced it inside.

Jasmine and Madison with Batman's vehicle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJasmine and Madison with Batman's vehicle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo was delighted to give them a home – especially as this is traditionally a difficult time of the year to attract shoppers.

Keidy and Kelly with their favourite disney character Moana Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKeidy and Kelly with their favourite disney character Moana Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “This is just the kind of event we like to bring more people into the centre – and hopefully visiting the shops here as well! It is good to see so many people enjoying themselves.”

As well as meeting their favourite characters, visitors could also try on virtual reality headsets to provide them with a 3D experience of the superheroes’ world.

And judging from the smiling faces, everyone enjoyed taking part in this mission!

