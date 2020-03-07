E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you spot your child with a superhero in the town centre?

PUBLISHED: 16:22 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 07 March 2020

Leighton Shenton, 5, met lots of superheroes in Ipswich on Saturday Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Superhero fans of all ages flocked to Ipswich Cornhill, and the Sailmakers and Buttermarket shopping centres, to meet some very popular characters.

Tayler, 8, and Summer-Rose Clark ,3, had lots of fun meeting their favourite characters on the Cornhill Picture: TANYA WAGSTAFFTayler, 8, and Summer-Rose Clark ,3, had lots of fun meeting their favourite characters on the Cornhill Picture: TANYA WAGSTAFF

Amongst the main attractions on the Cornhill were Star Wars favourites including Chewbacca, Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper.

A spokeswoman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "As soon as the superheroes went out on to the Cornhill they were really popular.

"It was great to see the parents getting involved - I even saw some children taking pictures of their parents with the characters which was brilliant.

"We had film themes playing and the superheroes and members of the public were all dancing."

The Star Wars characters on the Cornhill were very popular Picture: ARCHANTThe Star Wars characters on the Cornhill were very popular Picture: ARCHANT

One of the most popular characters was Spiderman - some of the younger children even dressed up to meet him.

Sonic the Hedgehog was also popular, thanks in part to the new film out in cinemas at the moment.

Louise Frater brought her five-year-old son Leighton into Ipswich to meet the characters.

The Hero Quest superhero event proved very popular with Summer,3, Picture: TANYA WAGSTAFFThe Hero Quest superhero event proved very popular with Summer,3, Picture: TANYA WAGSTAFF

She said: " We've seen all the superheroes, Leighton said he liked Darth Vader the most because he is all black - he is really into Star Wars at the moment."

Another mum from Ipswich, Tanya Wagstaff, said: "The kids loved seeing the characters, my daughter Summer was happy when she saw girl characters but she wasn't so keen on the ones from Star Wars."

The IBC spokeswoman said that due to the popularity of the Hero Quest event in recent years there is always the possibility the characters could be back again next year.

Spiderman was hit with young fans including Tayler Picture: TANYA WAGSTAFFSpiderman was hit with young fans including Tayler Picture: TANYA WAGSTAFF

