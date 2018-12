When are supermarkets open over Christmas and New Year?

Supermarket GV Aldi Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

Still looking for that perfect Christmas gift? Or perhaps you need to do a last minute dash for some pigs in blankets? Here are all the opening times you need to know for Suffolk and Essex supermarkets this Christmas.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Supermarket GV Tesco Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Supermarket GV Tesco Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

SUFFOLK

IPSWICH

Supermarket GV Lidl Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Supermarket GV Lidl Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Aldi Meredith Road

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Aldi Hines Road

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Asda Bury Road

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Asda Stoke Park

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Morrisons Sproughton Road

Friday, December 21 6am - Midnight

Saturday, December 22 6am - Midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Sainsbury’s Hadleigh Road

Friday, December 21 6am-11pm

Saturday, December 22 6am-11pm

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 6am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-5pm

Thursday, December 27 8am-8pm

Friday, December 28 8am-8pm

Saturday, December 29 7am-8pm

Sunday, December 30 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 8am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Sainsbury’s Warren Heath

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 6am-7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

Thursday, December 27 6am-9pm

Friday, December 28 6am-9pm

Saturday, December 29 6am-9pm

Sunday, December 30 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Sainsbury’s, Upper Brook Street

Sunday, December 23 10.30am-4.30pm

Christmas Eve 7am-7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-5pm

Thursday, December 27 7am-7pm

Friday, December 28 7am-7pm

Saturday, December 29 7am-7pm

Sunday, December 30 10.30am-4.30pm

New Year’s Eve 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-5pm

Tesco Extra Copdock

Friday, December 21 6am-11pm

Saturday, December 22 until midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve close at 7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Tesco Extra Martlesham

Friday, December 21 6am-11pm

Saturday, December 22 until midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve close at 7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

BURY ST EDMUNDS

Asda

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Sainsbury’s

Thursday, December 20 6am-11.59pm

Friday, December 21 6am-11.59pm

Saturday, December 22 6am-11.59pm

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 6am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-5pm

Thursday, December 27 7am-10pm

Friday, December 28 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 29 7am-10pm

Sunday, December 30 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-5pm

Tesco

Friday, December 21 24 hours

Saturday, December 22 until midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 10pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 8am-10pm

New Year’s Eve close at 10pm

New Year’s Day 8am-10pm

FELIXSTOWE

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue

Friday, December 21 6am - Midnight

Saturday, December 22 6am - Midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

HADLEIGH

Morrisons

Friday, December 21 6am - Midnight

Saturday, December 22 6am - Midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

HAVERHILL

Aldi

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Sainsbury’s

Monday, December 17 7am-10pm

Tuesday, December 18 7am-10pm

Wednesday, December 19 7am-10pm

Thursday, December 20 7am-10pm

Friday, December 21 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 22 7am-10pm

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 7am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

Thursday, December 27 8am-10pm

Friday, December 28 8am-10pm

Saturday, December 29 8am-10pm

Sunday, December 30 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 8am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Tesco

Friday, December 21 7am-11pm

Saturday, December 7am-12am

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 10pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 8am-10pm

New Year’s Eve close at 10pm

New Year’s Day 8am-10pm

KESGRAVE

Tesco Metro

Friday, December 21 6.30am-10pm

Saturday, December 22 until midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6.30am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

LOWESTOFT

Asda

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Morrisons, North Quay Retail Park

Friday, December 21 6am - Midnight

Saturday, December 22 6am - Midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Morrisons, Tower Road

Friday, December 21 6am - Midnight

Saturday, December 22 6am - Midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Tesco

Friday, December 21 7am-8pm

Saturday, December 7am-12am

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

NEWMARKET

Asda

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Tesco Extra

Friday, December 21 24 hours

Saturday, December 22open until midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

SAXMUNDHAM

Tesco

Friday, December 21 8am-10pm

Saturday, December 22 8am-12am

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 8am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

STOWMARKET

Asda

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Tesco

Friday, December 21 6am-11pm

Saturday, December 22 6am-12am

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

SUDBURY

Sainsbury’s

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 6am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-5pm

Thursday, December 27 7am-8pm

Friday, December 28 7am-8pm

Saturday, December 29 7am-8pm

Sunday, December 30 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-5pm

Tesco

Friday, December 21 6am-12am

Saturday, December 22 6am-12am

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

WOODBRIDGE

NORTH ESSEX

BRAINTREE

Sainsbury’s

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 7am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-5pm

Thursday, December 27 7am-8pm

Friday, December 28 7am-8pm

Saturday, December 29 7am-8pm

Sunday, December 30 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-5pm

Tesco, town centre

Friday, December 21 6am-9pm

Saturday, December 22 6am-12am

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Tesco, Marks Farm

Friday, December 21 6am-12am

Saturday, December 22 6am-12am

Sunday, December 23 12pm-6pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

CLACTON

Aldi

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Asda

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Morrisons, Waterglade Retail Park

Friday, December 21 6am - Midnight

Saturday, December 22 6am - Midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Morrisons, Little Clacton

Friday, December 21 6am - Midnight

Saturday, December 22 6am - Midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Sainsbury’s

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 6am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

Thursday, December 27 8am-8pm

Friday, December 28 8am-8pm

Saturday, December 29 8am-8pm

Sunday, December 30 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-5pm

Tesco Superstore, Brook Retail Park

Friday, December 21 24 hours

Saturday, December 22 closes midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

COLCHESTER

Aldi Magdalen Street

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Aldi London Road

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Aldi Cowdray Avenue

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Asda

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Sainsbury’s, Priory Walk

Thursday, December 20 7am-8pm

Friday, December 21 7am-8pm

Saturday, December 22 7am-8pm

Sunday, December 23 10.30am-4.30pm

Christmas Eve 7am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-5pm

Thursday, December 27 7am-7pm

Friday, December 28 7am-7pm

Saturday, December 29 7am-7pm

Sunday, December 30 10.30am-4.30pm

New Year’s Eve 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-5pm

Sainsbury’s, Stanway

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 8am-6pm

Thursday, December 27 6am-10pm

Friday, December 28 6am-10pm

Saturday, December 29 6am-10pm

Sunday, December 30 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-5pm

Tesco Extra Highwoods

Friday, December 21 24 hours

Saturday, December 22 closes midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Tesco Hythe

Friday, December 21 24 hours

Saturday, December 22 closes midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

HARWICH AND MANNINGTREE

Asda Harwich

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Morrisons Harwich

Friday, December 21 6am - Midnight

Saturday, December 22 6am - Midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

WITHAM

Aldi

Christmas Eve 8am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year’s Eve 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Asda

Christmas Day closed

Specific store details announced the week before Christmas.

Morrisons

Friday, December 21 6am - Midnight

Saturday, December 22 6am - Midnight

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve 5am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-6pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm

Tesco

Friday, December 21 6am-9pm

Saturday, December 22 6am-12am

Sunday, December 23 10am-4pm

Christmas Eve close at 7pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 6am-7pm

New Year’s Day 9am-6pm