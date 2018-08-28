Supporters toast foundation’s fine work over 14 years

The Al Tazid Foundation event at Taste of India Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk supporters of a foundation which is helping some of the poorest people in rural Bangladesh have met for a special event.

Al Tazid Foundation trustees and backers gathered at ‘Taste of India’ in St Andrew’s Walk, Rushmere, for a celebration and fundraiser on Sunday.

Foyjul Islam and other Al Tazid volunteers prepared a traditional Bangladeshi menu. It marked over 14 years of raising funds.

Boshor Ali, chairperson of the Al Tazid Foundation, said: “We’ve been able to build houses, install tube wells, provide wheelchairs to help disabled people, and help people start businesses. Most of all we’ve been concentrating on eye clinics and education”.

The charity has widespread support in Ipswich, with MP Sandy Martin and Ipswich borough council leader David Ellesmere among those at the event.

It was also filmed by a Bangladeshi TV channel.